Tokyo: Man in serious condition after stabbing in Ichigaya

TOKYO (TR) – A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed by a second man in Shinjuku Ward on Friday. The assailant is currently at large, police said, reports TBS News (Oct. 25).

At around 7:00 a.m., police received a tip about a “man collapsed with a slashed neck” on a road in the Ichigaya Yamabushicho area.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was transported in a conscious state to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Standing about 170 centimeters tall, the assailant is believed to be in his 40s or 50s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black clothing.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the assailant on suspicion of inflicting injury.