Tokyo: Man flees groping accusation by leaping onto tracks; trains delayed for half hour

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested a man who after being accused of groping a woman inside a train carriage at a station in Kita Ward attempted to flee by jumping onto the railway tracks, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 10).

At around 7:30 p.m., the woman, aged in her 30s, accused the man of fondling her body inside a Saikyo Line carriage. Upon the train’s arrival at JR Akabane Station, the man leaped from the platform onto the tracks below and fled.

According to the Akabane Police Station, officers later apprehended the man, aged in his 20s, in the vicinity of the station. He was later accused of disruption of business. “I didn’t want to get caught,” the suspect told police.

After the incident, a station employee pushed an emergency button. According to East Japan Railway, a total of 33 trains on the Saikyo and Keihin Tohoku lines were delayed for up to 26 minutes, impacting about 34,000 commuters.