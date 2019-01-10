Tokyo: Man carried out phone frauds from vehicle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man who participated in frauds via telephone from inside his vehicle, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 9).

Last month, an officer on patrol began questioning Mao Murai, 27, at a park in Machida City after his vehicle was found to be parked awkwardly. During the discussion, Murai admitted to being a member of a fraud ring.

Police later seized mobile telephones registered in the names of other persons, a computer, a paper shredder and registers of names from inside the vehicle.

According to the Machida Police Station, Murai used the vehicle in order to evade a bust. The registers of names included the approximate ages and addresses of potential victims.

Police arrested Murai over one specific case that took place last month in which a person posed as the son of a woman, aged in her 60s and living in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, on the telephone.

In the conversation, the woman was told by the caller that he needed money to pay compensation to the husband of another woman with whom he was engaged in an extra-marital affair. The suspect subsequently collected 2 million in cash from the victim.