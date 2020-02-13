Tokyo: Man assaults student at Mark City; victim suffers ruptured heart

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged assault of a male student last month that caused the victim to suffer a serious injury to his heart, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 13).

On January 25, Junichi Kitaura, of no known occupation, allegedly assaulted the victim, a 24-year-old student a technical college, on a road near the Shibuya Mark City complex in Shibuya Ward.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including myocardial rupture. He was unconscious upon being sent to a hospital.

However, he has since regained consciousness. It is expected that he

will require one month to recover police said.

“I overdid it,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the victim picked up a camera lens dropped by Kitaura on the road. The pair then got into a dispute after Kitaura believed he had tried to steal the item from him.