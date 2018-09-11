Tokyo: Man accused of using takkyubin to swindle elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Adachi Ward via a delivery service, reports TBS News (Sept. 10).

Earlier this month, Shigo Fukui, a resident of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture, sent a postcard falsely claiming to be from the Ministry of Justice to the woman, aged in her 70s, and instructing her to pay 3 million yen in cash to cover the result of a court trial.

The woman then sent the money via a takkyukin delivery service to the specified address. However, the victim later sensed something suspicious about the request and tipped off police who later determined that Fukui was the recipient.

Fukui, who has been accused of fraud, denies the allegations. “I didn’t know the package contained cash,” the suspect was quoted by police.