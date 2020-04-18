Tokyo: Man accused of raping woman in Hachioji residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman in Hachioji City last month, reports TBS News (Apr. 17).

On March 19, Yugo Wada, of no known occupation, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, inside her residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Wada denied the allegations, telling the Hachioji Police Station that the act “was not forced.”

According to police, the suspect obtained the victim’s address from another woman in February after he suggested employing her for part-time work.

In carrying out the crime, the suspect intruded into the residence after he could not contact her with regards to what he claimed was a breach of a financial arrangement.