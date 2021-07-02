Tokyo man accused of raping middle school girl met on social media

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man over the alleged rape of a middle school girl he met online, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 2).

In January, Tomoki Obuchi, of no known occupation, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl inside a public toilet at a park in Adachi Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Obuchi admitted to the allegations, the Nishiarai Police Station said.

Obuchi lives in Edogawa Ward. He met the girl on Instagram while posing as one of her senior classmates.

“I’ll spread naked images of other people with your name,” he threatened her during their exchange. He then summoned her to the toilet.

The arrest is the second for Obuchi. Police had previously accused him of attempted extortion in another case.