Tokyo: Man accused of paying teen girl for sex 4 days after questioning for same crime

TOKYO (TR) – In a phrase: that was quick.

A 40-year-old man who vowed to change his ways during questioning on suspicion of child prostitution committed that very crime several days later, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Mar. 7).

In January, Rei Sumii, a manager at a music-related firm, underwent questioning for paying 30,000 yen to a girl, a 16-year-old first-year high school student, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Shinjuku Ward the month before while knowing she was a minor.

“From now, I will take responsibility for my actions as an adult,” he told police on January 12 in vowing to not commit the same same crime. He was later released.

However, four days later, he allegedly paid a 17-year-old girl 55,000 yen to engage in the same acts at a hotel in Toshima Ward.

The initial questioning took place as a part of an investigation into a business referred to as “JK” (joshi kosei, or high school girl) that dispatched female employees to supply massages.

Police announced Sumii’s arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law on Thursday. The suspect denies the allegations in the latter case in Toshima. However, he admits to the charges for the case in Shinjuku, police said.