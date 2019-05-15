 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man accused of molesting woman ‘sleeping in her underwear’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 15, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman in her residence in Setagaya Ward three years ago, reports TBS News (May 14).

At just past 2:00 a.m. on a day in September, 2016, Kazuo Suzuki, factory worker, gained access to the first-floor residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, via a window leading to the balcony. He then allegedly fondled the buttocks of the woman as she slept.

After the woman let out a loud scream, Suzuki fled back through the window, according to police.

Kazuo Suzuki
Kazuo Suzuki (Twitter)

“I was out of my mind due to alcohol, and I became excited to see a woman sleeping in her underwear in a lit room. So I entered. But as to what I did, I do not recall,” the suspect told police in partially denying the allegations.

Suzuki became a person of interest in the case due to a fingerprint discovered at the scene, police said.

