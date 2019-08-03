Tokyo: Man accused of molesting woman inside taxi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman inside a taxi in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports Nikkan Sports (August 2).

In the early morning hours of March 7, Kenichi Kawahara, a corporate executive, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her 20s. “I have yakuza ties,” he reportedly said before carrying out the act.

After she exited the cab, the suspect, who was intoxicated at the time, followed her and continued to fondle her body over a 10-minute period, according to the Shinjuku Police Station.

Kawahara, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the woman. Prior to the incident, he called out to her in the street, suggesting that they share a taxi since they were going in the same direction.