Tokyo: Man accused of molesting woman in Hachioji

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Hachioji City earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 5).

In September, Takumi Saito, of no known occupation, came up from behind the woman, aged in her teens, on the premises of her residence.

After Saito allegedly attempted to fondle her body, she let out a scream. The suspect then fled the scene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted indecent assault, Saito told the Minami-Osawa Police Station, “I have nothing to say.”

According to police, Saito surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

Prior this arrest, Saito had been accused in two other similar incidents.

Last year, police twice accused Saito of using fake currency for purchases of high-end wristwatches.