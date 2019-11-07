Tokyo: Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend ‘also wanted to die’

TOKYO (TR) – A 29-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend at their residence in Taito Ward has said that he also wanted to end his own life, police said, reports TBS News (Nov. 6).

At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Takuya Yoshimura visited the Ueno Police Station. “I came to surrender after fatally stabbing my girlfriend,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the residence found a woman later identified as Natsuki Nakanome, 22, collapsed face-up atop a bed in the living room of the fourth-floor residence, located in the Higashiueno area. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Yoshimura was found to have gashes on his shoulder and arm. He told police, “I also wanted to die, but I decided to surrender.”

Yoshimura and Nakanome lived in the apartment since August. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was retrieved from inside, police said previously.

Police believe Yoshimura committed the crime two days before he surrendered. After he was accused of murder on Monday, he told police that he stabbed Nakanome after they discussed ending their relationship.