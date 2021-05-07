Tokyo man accused of fatally bashing male acquaintance with hammer

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male acquaintance in Matsudo City, reports NHK (May 7).

At some point before Thursday morning, Shigeru Suzuki, of no known occupation, allegedly beat the acquaintance in the head with a hammer at an apartment.

The acquaintance was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Suzuki lives in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward. The victim, aged in his 60s or 70s, is believed to live in the apartment.

The suspect alerted emergency services at around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday. After being taken in for voluntary questioning, he was arrested that night.

In addition to confirming the identity of the victim, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.