Tokyo: Man accused of attempted rape of woman at residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the alleged attempted rape of a woman at her apartment in Edogawa Ward earlier this month, reports TBS News (July 20).

On the night of July 3, Yukihiko Iwama intruded into the apartment of the woman and embraced her from behind and covered her mouth. “Don’t make a sound. If you scream, I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened.

After he groped the woman’s chest for three minutes, she broke free and fled to a convenience store, according to police.

Iwama, who has been accused of attempted coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I was peddling around on my bicycle looking for tipsy women,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Sexual assault was my intention.” He was sent to prosecutors on July 20.

Prior to the incident, Iwama followed the woman inside her building, gaining access by entering just before the automatic doors in the lobby closed behind her, police said.

The suspect emerged as a person of interest after he was seen fleeing the scene by bicycle in security camera footage.

Also this month, police have received reports about a suspicious man following around another woman in the same area. Police are now investigating whether the two cases are related.