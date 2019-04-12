Tokyo man accused in fatal stabbing of wife: ‘I also wanted to die’

TOKYO (TR) – Upon his release from the hospital, a 53-year-old man on Thursday was accused over the fatal stabbing of his wife in Koto Ward, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 11).

“I also wanted to die,” the Fukagawa Police Station quoted Akira Watanabe, a company employee, in admitting to charges of murder.

At around 10:00 p.m. on March 30, Watanabe allegedly used a kitchen knife to twice stab his wife, Kuniko, also 53, in the chest at their residence, located in the Furuishiba area.

After the incident, Watanabe tipped off emergency services. Upon the arrival of police and emergency personnel, the suspect had also stabbed himself in the chest. He had been receiving medical care until his discharge from the hospital on Thursday.

The suspect shared the residence with his wife. “I thought about it for a few days, but I don’t know,” the suspect also said in speaking about a motive for the crime.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the crime.