Tokyo: Man, 75, stabs female realtor after eviction

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 18, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 75-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of female employee at a real estate office in Kodaira City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 15).

At around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Takahiro Kadono burst into the office with a knife with a 16-centimeter-long blade. “I’ll kill you,” he reportedly yelled while stabbing the woman, 52, in the chest with the knife.

The woman suffered light injuries in the incident, according to the Kodaira Police Station

A man stabbed a female realtor in Kodaira City on Sunday (Twitter)

After the stabbing, the woman fled to a nearby police box. Officers later arrested Kadono on suspicion of attempted murder. I wanted to stab [her],” Kadono told police.

In 2017, the woman was in charge of the eviction of Kadono from an apartment managed by the office following complaints of noise from neighbors.

