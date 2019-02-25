Tokyo: Man, 73, accused of stabbing upstairs neighbor ‘over noise’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 73-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his male neighbor living upstairs in their apartment building in Adachi Ward over the weekend, reports TBS News (Feb. 24).

On Saturday, Fukuo Matsui allegedly used a knife with a 13-centimeter-long blade to slash the neighbor, 76, three times in the abdomen inside the victim’s unit.

According to police, the victim was left with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.

Matsui lives on the floor directly below the unit occupied by the suspect, police said.

During questioning, the suspect, who has been accused inflicting injury, said that the pair had gotten into a dispute “over noise” just before the incident. “After we started jostling, I stabbed him in the abdomen,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to attempted murder.