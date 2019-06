Tokyo: Man, 71, accused of assaulting takkyubin driver, stealing truck

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 71-year-old over the alleged assault of a female takkyubin delivery driver and theft of her vehicle last week, reports Fuji News Network (June 30).

On June 27, Toshinaga Saito allegedly assaulted the woman on a road in Edogawa Ward. He then stole her lightweight truck.

A male witness grabbed ahold of the side of the vehicle as Saito tried to drive off. The witness later managed to hand the suspect over to police.