Tokyo: Man, 66, accused of abducting high school girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 4, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 66-year-old man who has been accused of abducting a high school girl for the purpose of sexual assault, reports Nikkan Sports (Feb. 1).

On the night of January 11, Masahiko Saigo, of no known occupation, collided with the girl as she peddled a bicycle on a footpath near his residence in the Tsurumaki area, causing ceramic items to tumble out of his bag and break.

The suspect then took the girl to his residence to make amends since “these are borrowed items,” he reportedly told her. Upon arrival, he committed acts deemed obscene with her, according to the Setagaya Police Station.

Masahiko Saigo
Masahiko Saigo (Twitter)

After the incident, the girl fled the scene and contacted police.

“Since she was cute, I hugged her and tried to kiss her,” Saigo was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

