Tokyo: Man, 59, suspected of slashing cop during fight with wife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 19, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly slashing an officer during a dispute in Suginami Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 17).

On Monday, Kazuya Mitsuhashi, an employee in the building industry, allegedly used a knife to slash the officer in the arm at the suspect’s residence.

Upon his arrest, Mitsuhashi admitted to the allegations. “I wanted to surprise the officer,” the suspect said.

Kazuya Mitsuhashi (Twitter)

Prior to the incident, the officer responded to a call about a dispute between the suspect and his wife.

