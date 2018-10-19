 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 55, accused in convenience store robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 19, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 55-year-old man over the robbery of a convenience store in Fuchu City earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 18).

In August, Katsumoto Oshikiri, of no known occupation, thrust a knife in front of a 23-year-old male employee at the outlet. “I do not want to hurt you, dear brother, so please give me money,” he reportedly threatened.

Oshikiri then fled the scene with 90,000 yen in cash and two packs of cigarettes. The clerk was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Katsumoto Oshikiri
Katsumoto Oshikiri (Twitter)

“I did it because I was troubled by money,” Oshikiri was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Oshikiri emerged as a person of interest in the case for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the store.

