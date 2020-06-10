 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 54, lived with corpse of mother

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 10, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 54-year-old man after the discovery of a corpse likely belonging to his mother inside their residence in Setagaya Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 10).

According to the Tamagawa Police Station, Hirotaka Mita, an executive at a landscaping firm, is believed to have lived with the body at the residence, located in the Fukasawa area, between early May and Tuesday.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Mita admitted to
the allegations. “My mind went black when I realized my mother wasn’t breathing. The days went by and I was afraid to report it to the police,” the suspect was quoted by police.

A corpse was found in a residence in Setagaya Ward on Tuesday (Twitter)

Mita shares the residence with his mother, 84-year-old Fumi. A relative living nearby visited the residence on Tuesday after being unable to contact Fumi for an extended period. The body was found atop a futon.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to confirm the identity of the body.

