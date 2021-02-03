 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 52, accused in fatal assault of disabled mother

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 3, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man over the alleged assault of his disabled mother, who later died, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 3).

At the end of January, Megumi Inaba allegedly punched his mother, 83-year-old Teru, in the face at their residence in Katsushika Ward.

Teru was found dead on Tuesday, the Kameari Police Station said.

“When I tried to change her diaper, I got frustrated because she resisted. Due to stress, I hit her four or five times,” the suspect told police. “I was tired of caring for her and became emotional.”

About 10 years ago, Inaba quit his job to take care of both of his parents. At some point, Teru began suffering for a cognitive impairment that left her bedridden. His father passed away several years ago.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

