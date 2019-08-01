 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 48, accused offering money to girl for sex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 1, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male company employee for allegedly offering to pay a middle school girl for sex earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 1).

In March, Takehiko Goto, 48, allegedly promised to pay 15,000 yen to the girl in return for a sexual encounter at a hotel in Tokyo while knowing she was a minor.

Goto, who has been accused of violating the law prohibiting child prostitution, partially denies the allegations. “I did not know the girl was under 18,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Takehiko Goto (Twitter)

Goto met the girl and her acquaintance via Twitter. After he engaged in sex with them, he failed to pay the promised money, police said.

