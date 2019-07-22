Tokyo: Man, 46, accused of molesting disabled girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old male company employee over the alleged molestation of a disabled girl in Koto Ward last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 21).

At around 5:00 p.m. on June 24, Takanori Kawahara allegedly fondled the buttocks and thighs of a high school girl, who suffers from a mental disability, inside an elevator and stairwell of an apartment building as the girl returned home.

Kawahara, who was arrested on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault on July 20,” admits to the allegations. “I couldn’t control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Joto Police Station. “I aimed at intellectually disabled persons who would not be able to resist or make noise.”

According to police, entrance to the building had an automatic-locking system. However, the suspect entered behind the girl after following from a nearby railway station.

The matter emerged after the girl and her mother consulted with a nearby police box. Kawahara surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are investigating whether the suspect targeted other girls in similar crimes.