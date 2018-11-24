Tokyo: Man, 45, targeted sleeping commuters for thefts

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old man who targeted sleeping commuters for thefts at a railway station in Shinagawa Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 22).

In September, Yasukazu Iwakiri allegedly stole the wallet of a male commuter, 29, as he slept on a staircase after the passage the last train for the day at JR Osaki Station.

As Iwakiri carried out the crime, the victim awoke and the pair started fighting, which resulted in them both to tumbling down the stairs. The suspect then repeatedly struck the victim before fleeing.

Iwakiri partially denies the allegations, telling police he did not hit the victim.

Police had already arrested Iwakiri and sent him to prosecutors over the theft of wallets from three other male commuters sleeping at the station that same day.