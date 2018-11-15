 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 45, accused of molesting female university student

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 15, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Setagaya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 15).

In September, Kazu Hanamoto, an independent businessman, called out the girl, 18, as she returned home on a road in the Okusawa area. “Let’s go for a drink,” he reportedly said. He then is alleged to have forcibly kissed her and fondled her lower body.

“I called out to her to pick her up, but her voice was so cute I could not control myself,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The suspect surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

