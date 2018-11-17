Tokyo: Man, 43, accused of molesting university student in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Adachi Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 17).

In August, Yoshimichi Nagashima, an employee in the construction industry, used a bicycle to come up behind the woman, 20, as she commuted home on a road in the ward. “I will just rub your breasts,” he said in forcing himself upon her.

“I did it after being unable to control my sexual desire,” the reportedly suspect was quoted by the Ayase Police Station in admitting the allegations.

According to police, Nagashima targeted the woman since nobody else was in the area. He surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are investigating whether Nagashima was also behind several other similar incidents that took place in the area that same month and in July.