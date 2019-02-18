Tokyo: Man, 41, suspected of scratching 18 luxury vehicles with coin while drunk

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who while drunk is suspected of gashing more than one dozen luxury automobiles in Ota Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 18).

On January 6, Toyohiro Tamura allegedly used the coin to make a 2-meter-long scratch on a Toyota Celsior vehicle parked in the Minamimagome area.

Tamura, who has been accused of causing property damage, admits to the allegations. “After drinking, I used a 10-yen coin to scratch [the vehicle],” the suspect was quoted by the Ikegami Police Station. “I did this once or twice.”

The suspect is also believed to have used similar means to damage 17 other vehicles by such brands as BMW and Jaguar. The cost to repair the vehicles is believed to have been several hundreds of millions of yen, police said.

Tamura is a company employee living in Thailand. Prior to the incident, the suspect was staying at the residence of his parents for the New Year’s holiday. The incident took place while he and an acquaintance were returning to the residence, police said.

The day after the incident, Tamura returned to Thailand. The suspect became a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.