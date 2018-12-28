Tokyo: Man, 41, nabbed over swindle of elderly woman in Hino

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Hino City, reports TBS News (Dec. 26).

On December 20, the woman, aged in her 80s, was told over the telephone by a person posing a bank official that her “bank cards were being abused by a third party” and needed to be replaced.

Maki Kanno later arrived at her residence to collect two cards. He then used them to withdraw 700,000 yen from a convenience store ATM machine near JR Hino Station.

“I did it to repay debts,” the suspect was quoted by the Hino Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

On the day he collected the cards, Kanno was apprehended near the station by officers working off a tip provided by the victim.

Upon his arrest, Kanno was found to be in possession of several bank cards in the names of other persons. He told police that he had committed the same crime on two other occasions.