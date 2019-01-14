Tokyo: Man, 39, accused of molesting woman at Mitaka residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman at her residence in Mitaka City last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 11).

In October, Tetsuya Yoshida intruded into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, and fondled her chest inside her apartment. After the woman screamed, Yoshida fled the scene.

Prior to the incident, Yoshida followed the woman after seeing her returning home, the Mitaka Police Station said.

Yoshida, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Since she was my type, I followed her,” the suspect was quoted by police.