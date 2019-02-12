Tokyo: Man, 37, cited ‘tax considerations’ in sugar daddy swindle of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 37-year-old man over the alleged swindle of a teenage girl in which he proposed becoming her sugar daddy, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 12).

Last year, Takeshi Tsuchiguchi, an employee in the construction industry, allegedly swindled the woman, then 20, out of 40,000 yen after claiming that he wanted to engage in a contracted relationship known as papakatsu, whereby a man pays a younger female to accompany him on dates.

“I will provide support of 500,000 yen each month,” the suspect reportedly promised. “However, you must prepare 40,000 yen for tax considerations.”

According to the Hachioji Police Station, the man met the woman via a deai-kei matchmaking application.

Since police are aware of a total of four similar cases likely involving the suspect, police are investigating him over potential involvement in other crimes.