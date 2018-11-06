Tokyo: Man, 36, used ‘apparel industry’ ruse in alleged molestation of girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have accused a 34-year-old man of luring a girl to a department store in Toshima Ward earlier this year to molest her, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 5).

At around noon on September 13, Yuta Itabashi, a company employee, called out to the girl at JR Ikebukuro Station, saying, “Since I work in the apparel industry, I want you to see pictures of Western-style clothes.” .

After bringing the girl to a nursing room at a nearby department store, he allegedly fondled her body, the Ikebukuro Police Station said.

Itabashi, how has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Since she was my type, I could not control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police.

An examination of a tablet computer in the possession of Itabashi revealed images of other girls taken in nursing rooms and toilets.

Police are now investigating the suspect over possible participation in other crimes.