Tokyo: Man, 36, accused of molesting woman in Edogawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old male company employee over the alleged molestation of a woman in Edogawa Ward last year, reports TBS News (Sept. 13).

At around 12:30 a.m. on April 7, 2018, Tomoyuki Takashima allegedly came up from behind the woman, then 19, as she commuted home on a road in the Nakakasai area and embraced her. He then fondled her chest.

Katashima, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Due to work stress, I got drunk and did [the crime] spontaneously,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Takashima followed the woman over a distance of about 400 meters prior to the incident.

Takashima surfaced as a person of interest in the case during an investigation into a similar incident in the ward in July.