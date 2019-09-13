 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 36, accused of molesting woman in Edogawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 13, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old male company employee over the alleged molestation of a woman in Edogawa Ward last year, reports TBS News (Sept. 13).

At around 12:30 a.m. on April 7, 2018, Tomoyuki Takashima allegedly came up from behind the woman, then 19, as she commuted home on a road in the Nakakasai area and embraced her. He then fondled her chest.

Katashima, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Due to work stress, I got drunk and did [the crime] spontaneously,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Tomoyuki Takashima (Twitter)

According to police, Takashima followed the woman over a distance of about 400 meters prior to the incident.

Takashima surfaced as a person of interest in the case during an investigation into a similar incident in the ward in July.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »