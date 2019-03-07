Tokyo: Man, 35, suspected of molesting multiple women

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who is suspected in the molestation of several women in Adachi Ward over the past two years, reports NHK (Mar. 7).

At around 12:05 a.m. on August 27, 2018, Katsuhisa Takahashi, of no known occupation, embraced the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind on a road as she commuted home. He then allegedly fondled both of her breasts and lower body.

Takahashi, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did this several times,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Takahashi emerged after an examination of security camera footage showed him, with his face covered by a scarf, following the woman from a railway station. The incident took place on a passageway with few pedestrians.

Police are investigating whether the suspect, who lives in the Nishiarai area of the ward, was behind five similar incidents involving other women that have taken place in the same area since October, 2017.