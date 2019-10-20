Tokyo: Man, 34, breaks back of woman in assault in Kinshicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old man who broke the back of a woman during an assault in Sumida Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 18).

On a day in April, Daisuke Hayashi allegedly shoved the woman, aged in her 50s, down as they passed one another on a footpath in front of JR Kinshicho Station.

The woman suffered a fracture in her lower back, police said.

“I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police have received reports of similar incidents taking place in the same area and Minato and Koto wards.

Police arrested Hayashi after receiving information from a witness to a similar attack of a different woman on September 11.