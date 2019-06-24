 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 34, accused of robbing Nakano convenience store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 24, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old man over the alleged robbery of a convenience store in Nakano Ward last week, reports TV Asahi (June 23).

At around 3:20 a.m. on June 18, Akihito Nakamura, of no known occupation, allegedly thrust a knife in front of a 21-year-old male clerk at the counter. “Hand over the money,” the suspect then threatened.

After slashing the clerk in the right wrist, the suspect fled with 10,000 yen from a register. The clerk suffered a minor injury in the incident, police said.

Nakamura, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. “I was looking for a job, but I couldn’t pay my mobile telephone bill,” the suspect was quoted by police. “As well, I was troubled by living expenses.”

Akihito Nakamura
Akihito Nakamura (Twitter)

During the incident, Nakamura was wearing a breathing mask and sunglasses. However, he became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »