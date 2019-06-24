Tokyo: Man, 34, accused of robbing Nakano convenience store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old man over the alleged robbery of a convenience store in Nakano Ward last week, reports TV Asahi (June 23).

At around 3:20 a.m. on June 18, Akihito Nakamura, of no known occupation, allegedly thrust a knife in front of a 21-year-old male clerk at the counter. “Hand over the money,” the suspect then threatened.

After slashing the clerk in the right wrist, the suspect fled with 10,000 yen from a register. The clerk suffered a minor injury in the incident, police said.

Nakamura, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. “I was looking for a job, but I couldn’t pay my mobile telephone bill,” the suspect was quoted by police. “As well, I was troubled by living expenses.”

During the incident, Nakamura was wearing a breathing mask and sunglasses. However, he became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.