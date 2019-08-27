Tokyo: Man, 34, accused of molesting woman in Chofu

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old male company employee over the alleged molestation of a woman in Chofu City last month, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 27).

At just before 1:00 a.m. on July 20, Hiroki Okakura allegedly pinned the woman, aged in her 20s, to the ground at the entrance of her apartment building. He then fondled her body, including her chest.

After the woman resisted the attack, Okakura fled the scene, police said.

Prior to the incident, Okakura was out drinking with a colleague. At Chofu Station, he spotted the woman and followed her over a distance of about 400 meters to the apartment building, police said.

“When I drink alcohol, I want to do something bad,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Okakura surfaced as a person of interest after a DNA analysis of a nail found at the scene proved to be a match for the suspect.