Tokyo: Man, 31, suspected of swindling woman met on dating site

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly swindling a woman he met online, reports TBS News (Dec. 1).

In January and February, Kazunari Yoshida, an employee at a shipping company, allegedly defrauded the woman, 29, out of a total of 4.6 million yen.

“I’m making money on stocks and the foreign-exchange market,” he told her. “Would you like to invest?”

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Yoshida said, “I received the money, but there are discrepancies [in the allegations].”

According to police, Yoshida met the woman on a matchmaking app in December of last year.

The suspect told police that the money obtained from the woman was “used for gambling.”