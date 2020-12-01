 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 31, suspected of swindling woman met on dating site

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 1, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly swindling a woman he met online, reports TBS News (Dec. 1).

In January and February, Kazunari Yoshida, an employee at a shipping company, allegedly defrauded the woman, 29, out of a total of 4.6 million yen.

“I’m making money on stocks and the foreign-exchange market,” he told her. “Would you like to invest?”

Kazunari Yoshida (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Yoshida said, “I received the money, but there are discrepancies [in the allegations].”

According to police, Yoshida met the woman on a matchmaking app in December of last year.

The suspect told police that the money obtained from the woman was “used for gambling.”

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »