Tokyo: Man, 31, accused of attempting to molest girl in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old male company employee over the alleged attempted molestation of a girl in Adachi Ward last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 21).

Last October, Naoki Kato, a company employee, came up from behind the girl, aged in her teens, as she commuted home in the Nishiayase area.

After knocking her to the ground, he allegedly used both of his hands to reach up her skirt in attempting to molest her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted indecent assault, Kato admitted to the allegations. “I knocked her to the ground,” the suspect was quoted by the Ayase Police Station.

During the crime, the girl let out a loud scream. “Help!” she shouted, causing Kato to flee the scene.