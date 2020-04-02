Tokyo: Man, 30, not prosecuted over alleged rape of drunk woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 30-year-old man over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 11).

In January, Kenji Ozaki, a company employee, brought the woman, aged in her 30s, from an underground walkway near JR Ikebukuro Station to his residence.

He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse earlier this month, Ozaki partially denied the allegations. “I didn’t realize that she was so drunk,” the suspect told police. “Also, [the act] was not coerced.”

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ozaki. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Security camera footage taken where Ozaki picked up the woman shows him talking to other visibly drunk female pedestrians.

Police were investigating whether he was behind other crimes.