Tokyo: Man, 29, burned acquaintance with iron during alleged confinement

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged confinement of a male acquaintance that included the suspect burning the victim, reports TV Asahi (July 11).

In May, Satoshi Amemiya, of no known occupation, allegedly bound the arms and feet of the victim, 30, with an electrical cable in confining him inside a residence in Minato Ward for a 20-hour period.

During that time, the suspect burned the victim with a soldering iron and beat him with a rubber hammer. The victim suffered serious injuries, including bruises and burns over the length of his body, police said.

“I didn’t do it,” Amemiya was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Prior to the incident, Amemiya lured the victim to the residence. “You are associating with the girl I’m dating,” the suspect falsely told the victim on the telephone.

After detaining the victim for the 20-hour period, the suspect released him after he agreed to hand over 40 percent of his monthly income for an unspecified period.