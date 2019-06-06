 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 29, accused of stabbing grandfather

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 6, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his father in Koto Ward earlier in the week, reports Jiji Press (June 5).

At around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Noriaki Baba, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly slash his grandfather, aged in his 70s, in the head and back.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that are expected to require 4 weeks to heal.

Baba, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “Since my grandfather abused me, I slashed him with a knife,” the suspect was quoted by the Joto Police Station.

Noriaki Baba
Noriaki Baba (Twitter)

Baba suffered an injury to his right hand in the incident. Police arrested him after he was discharged from a hospital.

According to police, the residence is the family home of Baba, who resigned from his last job in February.

The suspect was a victim of domestic violence at the residence when he lived there four or five years ago. After moving from place to place since then, he made a visit to the residence early on Sunday to consult with his grandfather about work and the pair got into a dispute, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »