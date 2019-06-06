Tokyo: Man, 29, accused of stabbing grandfather

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his father in Koto Ward earlier in the week, reports Jiji Press (June 5).

At around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Noriaki Baba, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly slash his grandfather, aged in his 70s, in the head and back.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that are expected to require 4 weeks to heal.

Baba, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “Since my grandfather abused me, I slashed him with a knife,” the suspect was quoted by the Joto Police Station.

Baba suffered an injury to his right hand in the incident. Police arrested him after he was discharged from a hospital.

According to police, the residence is the family home of Baba, who resigned from his last job in February.

The suspect was a victim of domestic violence at the residence when he lived there four or five years ago. After moving from place to place since then, he made a visit to the residence early on Sunday to consult with his grandfather about work and the pair got into a dispute, police said.