Tokyo: Man, 28, injured woman with shove ‘due to office stress’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged assault of a woman as she commuted home in Adachi Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 7).

In January, Satoshi Kato, a company employee, allegedly shoved the woman on a road, causing her to tumble the the ground.

The woman suffered light injuries to her neck and other parts of her body, police said.

“Due to stress and frustration at my company, I became irritated and thought I would take it out on the woman,” the suspect was quoted by the Nishiarai Police Station.

Kato was not acquainted with the woman. Prior to the incident, Kato saw her walking in front of him. After he approached her from behind, he shoved her with both hands.