Tokyo: Man, 28, accused of molesting woman in Sumida

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 18, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old male company employee over the alleged molestation of a woman at her apartment building in Sumida Ward last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 17).

At around 11:20 p.m. on May 3, Kenta Nakayama allegedly grabbed the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind on the premises of the building and covered her mouth. He then allegedly fondled her lower body.

The suspect fled the scene after the woman, who suffered a cut lip in the incident, resisted the attack, according to the Honjo Police Station.

Nakayama, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Because she was my type, I followed her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Suspect followed the victim after she exited Kikukawa Station (Twitter)

Prior to the incident, Nakayama followed the woman over a distance of about 300 meters after she exited Kikukawa Station. The attack took place after she entered the apartment building, police said.

Nakayama surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

