 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 28, accused of molesting high school girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 26, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a high school girl in Edogawa Ward last month, reports TBS News (Mar. 26).

On February 19, Eiji Takada, a company employee, came up from behind the girl, 17, and covered her mouth as she commuted home on a road in the Nishikasai area. He then allegedly fondled her lower body, an act that caused her to tumble to the ground.

The girl suffered a minor injury to her knee, according to police.

Eiji Takada
Eiji Takada (Twitter)

“There is no question that I fondled her buttocks, but I did not cause her to fall to the ground,” the suspect was quoted in partially denying the allegations.

Takada surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed him following the girl from near Nishi-Kasai Station.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »