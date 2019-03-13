 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 28, accused of beating customers with bottle at Ueno hostess club

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 13, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chinese national for allegedly assaulting two customers at a hostess club in Taito Ward last month, reports TBS News (Mar 12).

At around 3:30 a.m. on February 27, the suspect, 28, allegedly used a beer bottle to beat the two victims, also Chinese nationals, in the head at the club, located in the Ueno entertainment district.

The victims suffered light injuries, police said.

Chinese national allegedly assaulted two customers at a hostess club in Ueno with a beer bottle on February 27 (Twitter)

In commenting on the matter, the suspect told police that he did in fact strike the victims but claimed it was done in retaliation in partially denying the allegations.

The suspect and the victims arrived at the club separately. However, they eventually started drinking together. The incident took place after they got into a dispute.

