Tokyo: Man, 27, splashed semen onto woman in Katsushika

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for ejaculating onto a woman in Katsushika Ward two years ago, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 16).

In December, 2016, Koki Yoda, a company employee, came up behind the woman, aged her 20s, as she commuted home on a road in the Kosuge area and embraced her.

After fondling her chest and lower body, Yoda ejaculated and spread the seminal fluid onto her. He then fled the scene.

“I wanted to taste the excitement of doing bad things,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Last month, police in Saitama Prefecture arrested Yoda for the same crime. An analysis of evidence found at the scene of those crime proved to be a match for evidence in the Katsushika case.