Tokyo: Man, 27, nabbed for bag theft

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged theft of a bag from a woman in Chiyoda Ward last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 25).

In November, Akihiko Okada, of no known occupation, allegedly snatched the bag — containing about 30,000 yen in cash — of the woman, a 33-year-old company employee, as she returned home on a road in the Kanda Sakumacho area.

During the incident, the woman attempted to hang onto the bag, which caused her to suffer slight injuries to her head, according to police.

Okada later dropped the bag after taking the cash about 300 meters from the scene of the crime.

Okada admits to the allegations, telling police he committed the crime after using all of his money while drinking at a nearby izakaya restaurant.

Okada surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.