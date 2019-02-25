Tokyo: Man, 26, accused of filming obscene acts with teen boy

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged filming of sex acts with a male high school student, reports TBS News (Feb. 25).

In January, Shogo Kubota, of no known occupation, used his smartphone to film the boy, 16, while he engaged in acts deemed obscene at the suspect’s residence in Nishi-Tokyo City while knowing she was a minor.

“Since I am fond of my partner, I wanted to leave behind a recording,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Kubota met the boy on Twitter in December. They subsequently lived together for about one month.

An examination of the smartphone of the suspect revealed multiple obscene clips. Police are now investigating the suspect for other possible crimes.